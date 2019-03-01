Batista's return to WWE on last Monday's RAW has been a big hit on YouTube.

The video above featuring his return is currently at 7.2 million views. It is the most viewed clip from a current WWE television show since last November.

On RAW, Batista returned to the company after a near four-year hiatus and attacked Ric Flair during the closing moments of the show while calling out Triple H. While it has not been officially announced, Batista is expected to face Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

See Also Batista On Arguing With Vince McMahon During Last WWE Run, Triple H And Stephanie Disrespecting Him

Batista had stated in previous interviews that he would only return to the company to work a program with Triple H. On Chris Jericho's podcast in 2017, Batista revealed that he had talked to WWE several times about a return, but they were apparently not interested.

"I've asked [to come back]," Batista told Jericho. "I've asked. I've asked for what I want. I'll tell [Jericho] and I've talked to Hunter about it and I've talked to Vince about it. I said I would come back and run a whole program with Hunter. That's the only thing I'm interested in and they're just not interested in it.

"I guess [WWE is] not [interested]. And I've run it by them a few different times. They just say, 'meh, we'll think about it.' Vince, every time I ask him, 'meh, I'll think about it.'

"I've asked, but now it's at a point where I'm tired of asking." Batista continued, "the last time I talked to Vince about it was a while ago and I said, 'if we say we're going to do it, I can put it in my calendar' but now my calendar fills up pretty [quickly]. Like, I'm already booked up for the next year and a half, so my window is getting [smaller]. I'm not getting any younger. But see, I don't know if it'll ever happen. That'd be the way I want to go out."

Batista will be returning to RAW this Monday.

William Windsor contributed to this article.