Batista posted the Instagram message below, stating that he won't be at tonight's RAW in Philadelphia.

"Hey Triple H, well I guess I got your attention," Batista said. "I'd like to apologize for not being at RAW tonight, but I'm not going to because I just don't want to be there. I don't have other obligations and I'm definitely not afraid of you, I just don't like Philly. No offense."

Batista said that he would think about how much he doesn't like Pittsburgh, which will be hosting next week's RAW, before deciding if he will appear next Monday.

"Maybe I'll see you there, maybe I won't," Batista said. "We're going to play this game by my rules until the game's over. See what I did there? Game over."

Batista returned to the company after a near four-year hiatus on last week's RAW and attacked Ric Flair during the closing moments of the show while calling out Triple H. While it has not been officially announced, Batista is expected to face Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

Below is Batista's video post: