Two weeks ago, Batista returned to WWE TV by attacking Ric Flair before his 70th birthday celebration, simply to get the attention of Triple H. On last night's RAW, Batista returned to have a face-to-face with Triple H about wanting a match at WrestleMania. Triple H would accept, but then let Batista know it would be a No Holds Barred Match.

Over the past year or so, Batista has made it no secret he wanted a return match with WWE, and up until now, wasn't able to make it happen. Turning 50 this year, he said this would be the last year he'd jump back in the ring, so WWE finally pulled the trigger on a story between himself and his former stablemate.

After the match was made official, actor and star of Arrow, Stephen Amell, posted a tongue-in-cheek tweet about the prospects of a "celebrity angle" taking away from the upcoming WrestleMania card. Amell, who faced similar criticism when he wrestled in the past, wrote, "Just landed and found out about Batista and Triple H — Really pumped for the match but also don't want to see a celebrity angle detract from an awesome wrestling card."

Batista didn't take long to write back, "Considering that celebrity could actually f--- someone up, and that celebrity is a former 6x heavyweight champ, and that celebrity is there because he loves it, maybe it just adds to the card. Maybe."

Amell has had matches in WWE, ROH, and wrestled in a losing effort against Christopher Daniels at last year's "All In."

