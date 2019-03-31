Becky Lynch shared a tweet today from the late, great WWE legend, Dusty Rhodes. Back in 2015, he wrote out, "Lynch, Star time she be great, top 5 of the last five years! Max #1." The Hall of Famer helped many young wrestlers in NXT, including Becky Lynch, before his passing. He was part of the creative team and a trainer with NXT.

Lynch responded to the tweet with, "In one week I'm going to prove The Dream was right." Lynch will be battling RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 in a triple-threat match at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on April 7.

It was also reported earlier that their WrestleManiamatch will possibly have a "Winner Take All" or "All On The Line" stipulation, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, That being said, if Lynch pins either Rousey or Charlotte she would become either the RAW or SmackDown champion. If Charlotte or Rousey pinned one another, they will become a dual champion.