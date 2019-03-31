- The video above is episode six of UUDD's Rollout Season 2. The episode is called "Penelope's Past Revealed," which, in the game, Alexa Bliss goes by the character name, Penelope Twinklebottom.

- As previously reported, Becky Lynch posted a tweet earlier that brought attention to a message that the late, great Dusty Rhodes had previously posted about Lynch.

Cody Rhodes replied to Becky Lynch's tweet about his father. He told Lynch to "Go get it" at WrestleMania 35, where she will be battling against two champions: SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Lynch would give a reply of her own, wishing Rhodes the best of luck with "***". Though she didn't write out the company's name specifically, one would venture to guess that she's talking about AEW, the company Rhodes presides over as an Executive Vice President.

You can read their exchange below:

Best of luck with ***. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 31, 2019

- After calling out WWE's booking decisions for both the second annual Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35 as well as Asuka's losing the SmackDown Women's Title last week, Naomi has been dealing with internet trolls. She shared a comment where one person called her "The grossest superstar WWE currently has".

Naomi responded with: "All of which I fought for I'm still fighting for and have earned nothing has been easy or handed to me...as far as the gross part I think you got me mixed up wit yo momma."

Titus O'Neil gave Naomi some encouragement, he replied to her tweet: "Hey I LOVE YOU That is All!! Be YOU AND IF THEY DONT LIKE IT..... Em."

Below are Naomi's and Titus O'Neil's tweets:

This is nothing new I'm just finally putting it on blast I've faced this type of adversity my entire career and I stare it right in the face! I'm not shaken shook or bothered ... https://t.co/oLCTg2mzqp — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) March 31, 2019