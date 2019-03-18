- Above and below are bonus clips from the Bella Army pep rally that was featured on Sunday's episode of WWE Total Bellas on the E! network.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Chicago for this week's Main Event episode:

* Rezar vs. Curt Hawkins

* Titus O'Neil and The Lucha House Party vs. The Ascension and RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival

- It's no secret that Paul Heyman has been working closely with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey behind-the-scenes, helping with her promos and with other creative parts of her storylines. Becky Lynch took to Twitter tonight to mock Heyman and Rousey, as seen below. Lynch posted a photo of Heyman holding Rousey's hand with speech bubbles above them.

Heyman's character said, "You tell them you don't get told what to say."

Rousey's mini character responded, "I tell them I don't get told what to say. Got it."

