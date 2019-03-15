- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring Becky Lynch giving a plug to WWE Fastlane and her win over Charlotte Flair. Becky said she's saving WrestleMania 35 by being added back to the match.

"Well, my last Network Pick of the Week was the Royal Rumble because I won it, and then I got suspended and then I got knee injury after knee injury, and then I got suspended again, and then I got probably another knee injury, and then I was arrested, but then I qualified, I just qualified for a match I'd already qualified for. So, my Network Pick of the Week is Fastlane, where I won my way back into WrestleMania, to save WrestleMania and be the main event."

- Rachael Ellering made her official WWE NXT in-ring debut at last night's live event in St. Petersburg, FL. She teamed with Deonna Purrazzo for a loss to Mia Yim and Taynara Conti. Ellering has worked NXT TV tapings and The Mae Young Classic in the past, but this is her first match since signing with WWE back in January. Below are a few shots of Ellering in St. Petersburg last night:

@RachaelEllering makes her debut at #NXTStPetersburg making NXT's women's division even stronger!!! Welcome to NXT !! pic.twitter.com/wJnzy4pwlA — Bobby Deese (@bobbydeese_) March 15, 2019

- Thursday marked 15 years since WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle and Eddie Guerrero did battle for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 20. That match saw Eddie retain the title. Angle remembered Eddie and the match with the following Instagram post:

"15 years ago today, I shared the ring with Eddie Guerrero at Wrestlemania 20 for the World Championship. One of the most entertaining matches I had the privilege of being in.... the finish of the match was "vintage Eddie". I had him in the ankle lock and he escaped by slipping off his boot, and delivering a small package to me for the win. Brilliant psychology. Everything Eddie did always reflected his character- he lied, cheated and stole. #itstrue"