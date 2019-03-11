As noted, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is now official for WrestleMania 35. Lynch defeated Flair at last night's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, thanks to Rousey causing the disqualification by dropping a single shot on Lynch. Per the stipulation, Lynch was added to Flair vs. Rousey at WrestleMania 35 to make it a Triple Threat.

Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at what happened int he match. Below is a post-show tweet with Becky commenting on her path to the biggest show of the year:

The path is clear now. https://t.co/aYpSZzQfPH — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 11, 2019

Cathy also spoke with Lynch after Fastlane, as seen in the video below. Cathy asked Lynch how she feels now that she finally has what she wants - her title match at WrestleMania.

"Yeah, I have what I earned, right? I have what I've earned for the past, not just the past few months, but for the past few years, what I worked my ass off to get for the past few years," Lynch said. "I have a title opportunity, but that should be a singles match, it should be a one-on-one at WrestleMania, but of course some people earn their opportunities and others are handed them. From the get go, from the get go, the McMahon Family didn't want me in the spot that I was in, but I was determined to get there and I was going to find my way there, no matter the extent. And I didn't really care how I got there, so I bear in Ronnie's head, and we can see that Ronnie's going insane because she doesn't know what she wants. One minute she doesn't want me in the match, the next thing she does, the next thing she's trying everything she can to get me out of the match but it doesn't work, and then she realizes, she realizes, if there is no Becky Lynch, there is no main event."

Becky continued, "What's interesting about Ronda Rousey is, she can't help herself, right? She is the most destructive person that I have ever seen in my entire life because if you watch the trajectory and her life, it's just been a playbook of how this was going to go down. She got to the Olympics but she couldn't win the big one, she couldn't win the gold. And then she was in MMA, and everything was easy, she was on top of the world, but when she got knocked out, she crumbled and she couldn't take being top dog anymore. So, when she came to WWE and she did well for herself initially, but then somebody came along and they showed her that they were The Man, that they run the place, that they're the top dog around here, and she can't handle it. She can't handle it. So, she's going to self destruct and you're going to see that at WrestleMania, and I'm going to chase her out of WWE, and take back what is mine."