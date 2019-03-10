- Above is the WWE Now Fastlane preview, airing live at 1 pm ET with hosts Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome. Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Lio Rush, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville will be joining throughout the show.

- WWE RAW Ring Announcer, JoJo, turns 25 years old today. JoJo has been off WWE TV since last December, a report in January stated she was off the road due to personal reasons.

- As noted, Charlotte will be going up against Becky Lynch at tonight's PPV, if Lynch wins, she'll be added to the RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania. Yesterday, Lynch wrote to her Fastlane opponent, "Charlotte, you have, once again, been handed an opportunity that you did not earn, while I have to qualify for a match I have already qualified for. I will be bringing everything I have and all that I am tomorrow at Fastlane to save WrestleMania or end my career trying."