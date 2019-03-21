- Above is new video looking at Tommaso Ciampa's neck surgery from March 8. As noted, Triple H announced on Wednesday's NXT episode that Ciampa had relinquished the NXT Title due to the injury. A timeline for his return has not been announced. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano in a 2 of 3 Falls match for the vacant NXT Title has been announced for the "Takeover: New York" event during WrestleMania 35 weekend.

- NXT UK Superstar Killer Kelly turns 27 years old today. Also, today would have been the 47th birthday of former WWE, WCW and ECW star Chris Candido.

- Becky Lynch took another shot at Charlotte Flair on Twitter this week, mocking her for posting a photo of herself instead of promoting their WrestleMania 35 Triple Threat with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

As seen below, Lynch wrote, "Charlotte doing more of that amazing promotinal work for our WrestleMania match."

Lynch also responded to the earlier tweet from Rousey, where she sent a message to WWE over this week's angle on RAW. For those who missed our earlier post, Rousey tweeted, "@wwe can fire me whenever they want. They can't control me with this [email protected] can't control me with hired [email protected] can go ahead and fine me however much they want. They can't control me with money."

Lynch mentioned her new Head & Shoulders commercial and responded with, "I'll pay your fine. I've got shampoo money now. But one way or the other, you're coming to WM for that receipt I owe you."

You can see both of Becky's responses below:

Charlotte doing more of that amazing promotinal work for our WrestleMania match. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 20, 2019