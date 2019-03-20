- Above is another new video from WWE's WrestleMania 35 ad campaign with Orange Vanilla Coke. This segment features Rusev Day, Aiden English with Rusev and Lana, reuniting to discuss their favorite classic tag teams with Kayla Braxton. Fans can still visit WWE.com/perfectpairings to win a trip to WrestleMania 35 and the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony from Orange Vanilla Coke.

- The dark main event after this week's WWE TV tapings in Indianapolis, IN saw Becky Lynch defeat Charlotte Flair by submission.

- Mike Kanellis picked up a win over Akira Tozawa on this week's WWE 205 Live episode, as seen in the video below. Kanellis had been asking 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick for one match with a top talent to prove himself.

Maria Kanellis took to Twitter after the match and said her husband is the worthy champion that WWE needs. She wrote, "For the win. For everything. For everyone that offered the world and gave us nothing. This is for you. One win at a time. One title at a time. Whatever it takes. Because we make the title a Championship. For that you need a worthy Champion. And his name is Mike Kanellis. @WWE"

Below is Maria's tweet with video from the match: