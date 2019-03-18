If you missed the previous episode of Being The Elite, here's the recap.

* Clips of the Young Bucks wrestling Pentagon Jr. and Fenix at AAA Rey de Reyes.

* Brandon Cutler is with the Young Bucks at LAX where they are headed to Mexico. In the airport, Matt has "Michael Nakazawa" written over and over on his phone. They land in Mexico City and note how some fans already know they're there. They get a voicemail from Chris Jericho, but we don't hear it.

* SCU in the locker room, Joe Alonzo asks SCU if could watch and critique one of his matches. SCU basically says no and sends him out. Noelle Foley saw the whole thing and says "You guy have changed" before heading out.

* Joey Ryan gets beat up against and Papa Buck saves him.

* Both Nick and Matt listen to Jericho's voicemail. Jericho initially compliments them about being one of, if not the greatest tag team of all-time. He wonders at this point what more do they have to prove. He tells Matt he's the intelligent one, while Nick is the superstar of the team and they should go out on their own to win gold and main event shows.

* Cody Rhodes, Matt, and Nick are talking about an e-mail they received about trying to get over a gimmick called "The Librarian." They suddenly go into salesman mode and say they are doing a casting call for the world's first librarian wrestler.

* Back in Mexico City with Nick, Matt, and Brandon who are at the gym. Matt asks Nick if Jericho left a voicemail for him, Nick said he just gave congrats and had some good stuff to say, Matt didn't tell the truth either. Brandon said he got a voicemail too, but it was just to get him to buy a room on the Jericho Cruise.

* Cody is backstage at AAA Rey de Reyes to represent AEW. He goes out to the ring and ends up getting attacked. Matt and Nick were backstage with him, but didn't come out to help.

* Sammy Guevera talks with SCU as he's doing his vlog. They exchange pleasantries before Guevera has to get to his match. Kazarian doesn't get why people don't like him, feels like he's the total package, Scorpio says it's not because he's from SoCol, Kazarian then does a one-eighty on Guevera.

* Adam Page workout montage for his Full Gear Challenge.

* We see the end of Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix, Matt and Nick would end up winning the AAA World Tag Team Titles.

* Jimmy Havoc meets with MJF who says he can't believe AEW signed him. Cut to Cody moving slow in his hotel room, he has a buzzing in his ear. We go back and forth between MJF talking trash and Cody trying to figure out what's up with his ear. MJF finishes by saying Cody is a mark and is probably planning to put the title on himself. Cut back to Cody who now apparently has super hearing, he looks angrily into the camera.

