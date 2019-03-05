As we previously noted, WWE CEO Vince McMahon, announced on a recent edition of SmackDown that Kevin Owens will replace Kofi Kingston in the WWE Champion match against Daniel Bryan at Fastlane on March 10.

"The New Day" members Xavier Woods, Big E, and Kofi Kingston all sat down with SportsKeeda to talk about Kingston being replaced, as well as what their plans are for WrestleMania 35 in April. Kingston remains humble as ever while he expressed his excitement for Bryan and Owens' WWE Title match this Sunday.

"I know it's going to be a heck of a match," Kingston stated. "You have two guys who are very good, who have been doing this for a very long time. There was a time in WWE when you never thought you'd see Kevin Owens or Daniel Bryan in the ring, and now we're talking about the two of them at Fastlane. I think it's going to be a very exciting match. I don't know, it could go either way. I don't really have a prediction."

Big E, on the other hand, thinks the match between Bryan and Owens "doesn't matter". His take is that the two combatants will ultimately be pawns in Kofi's pursuit of winning his first WWE World Championship.

"That's a diplomatic answer," Big E responded to Kofi. "I was going to say I don't care. I hope they beat the living heck out of each other because Kofi is going to get his opportunity at WrestleMania. That is the point. These are the people who are pawns. These are the people who are interchangeable faces. Of course they are tremendous talents. Daniel Bryan is arguably the greatest in-ring technician of all time. But it's not about Daniel Bryan, it's not about Kevin Owens. It's about Kofi. Eleven years of being in this company and never getting the opportunity. It's about him fulfilling his promise. Him cashing in on all the hard work, all he's brought to this company, doing the right thing for eleven years and not being rewarded. That's what it is about. So, I wish them well. I wish they have a heck of a match. But honestly, it doesn't matter."

If Big E's prediction were to come true, that would leave him and Xavier without any current plans for this year's WrestleMania. Woods sees the makings of a dream match between the recently reunited Hardyz and The New Day. Big E added the prospect of some tag team gold being put on the line, and he fantasizes about a WrestleMania conclusion where all three New Day members are holding up championship titles.

"We're in that group of a lot of people [that want The New Day vs. The Hardyz]," Woods said. "We brought the Hardyz back. We felt good about it. But we secretly just wanted to be in the ring wrestling against them. I mean if Kofi's got a match for the WWE Championship, that means that you and I are free to do as we please. Maybe we'll be in some sort of a Championship match. Maybe it'll involve the Hardyz."

"Imagine at the end of the night, the three of us lined up, titles risen in the air! All of us champions," Big E exclaimed.

The WWE Fastlane pay-per-view takes place this coming Sunday from The Q Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 35.

Source: sportskeeda.com