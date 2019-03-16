Yesterday, Bray Wyatt posted some photos on his Instagram of himself and JoJo on the "Wyatt Family Compound" along with a few of their mini-horses. In the caption, he wrote:

"News from the horse's mouth, not someone [else's] ass. New and improved Wyatt Family Compound: preparing MY DAUGHTERS' mini horses for The Battle of New York. Life is good man. Especially when you know rebellion and redemption are around the corner. I'll see you when I see you. #RevengeIsAConfession #HookEmHorns"

Commenting about New York, Wyatt looks to be teasing a return during WrestleMania weekend. After losing the RAW Tag Team Titles with Matt Hardy, Wyatt hasn't been seen very much since last summer. Back in November, he made a surprise appearance at WWE Starrcade, defeating Baron Corbin. Since then, he worked a handful of live events in December, but hasn't returned to WWE TV.

JoJo has been off RAW since the New Year's Eve episode. Earlier this month her official website said she is still away due to "a personal reason, but will eventually be back."