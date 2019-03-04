As previously reported, Bruce Prichard transitioned into a new, full-time creative role with WWE prior to last week's episode of RAW.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer further elaborated on Prichard's backstage role, explaining that there is yet to be a defined position for Prichard as he settles in to this full-time spot within the company. Meltzer noted that Prichard is technically not on the writing team, although he's involved in the process.

Although he may not be Vince's "right-hand man" as initially believed, Prichard is said to still be a key guy involved in the overall creative process and his opinions will be weighed as such. Michael Hayes, David Kapoor, Ed Koskey, and Brian James were named as a few of the people who will apparently be higher up on the chain of command than Prichard.

On a recent edition of his Something To Wrestle podcast, Prichard personally went in to detail about returning to the WWE creative team. For now, Prichard is looking forward to distinguishing where he will best fit in today's modern world of pro wrestling.

"I'm not being coy, but a lot still needs to be worked out as far as what my role will be," Prichard explained. "I'm going to come back and help out wherever I can be most valuable. We're working through it, we're figuring out where I might fit best, and how, and what, and why, and everything else. It's something that happened pretty quickly with me going to TV.

"A lot has changed in 10 years. I have to see where I fit in and they have to see where I fit in," Prichard continued. "There's still a lot of questions to be answered...We're going to figure out what it's going to be, where it's going to be and all of that good stuff. All those questions are still to be answered. We're working our way through it. We're going to experiment with some things and have some fun and see where we go."

Source: F4WOnline