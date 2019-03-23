WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray Dudley was chatting on his Busted Open Radio Show when the topic of NXT superstar Johnny Gargano came up. Although Gargano has appeared on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT as of late, which possibly indicates an impending full-time call-up to the main roster, Bully would prefer to see Gargano stay right where he is in NXT.

In Bully Ray's mind, Gargano is one of the best superstars that NXT has to offer, and he would rather see Johnny continue to flourish instead of struggle to find his place on the main roster like so many others before him.

"I would rather see Johnny get double-parked back in NXT, and when I say double-parked, I mean that in the best way. Gargano is a stud in NXT and we know that," Bully explained. "If they have nothing for him on the main roster, there is zero good reason to bring him up. We talk about this all the time - guys come up to the main roster and then are never heard from again."

Bully brought up the questionable booking of Bobby Roode and EC3 since their call-ups to the main roster. In Roode's case, he has had a run with both the NXT World Championship and the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions during his stint. Since EC3's debut in WWE NXT in March 2018, he has never once held championship gold in either NXT or WWE, and he has recently been featured on the WWE Network show Main Event instead of RAW or SmackDown.

"Unfortunately, We talk about our friend Bobby Roode and especially now, the new victim is EC3. I don't think they would do that with Gargano but you never know. It's very, very easy to find yourself in limbo on the main roster because we see it happen to so many guys and girls," Bully stated. "I'd much rather see him stay in NXT. I would rather see him do what he does there. Gargano's a bigger star now because he's had a little stint on the main roster so staying in NXT is going to give the NXT guys the rub and I can almost see Gargano working with a Riddle, or working with anybody over there."

Bully added that Ciampa's return to the company after healing from neck surgery may be a major factor in whether or not Gargano ever sees the main roster again.

"Now, when Ciampa comes back, if they move them both back up to the main roster, then that main roster move was because of Ciampa."

You can listen to the full audio clip below:

"If they have nothing for him on the main roster, there is zero good reason to bring him up."@bullyray5150 explains to @davidlagreca1 why he believes it would be beneficial for @JohnnyGargano to remain in #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/grWd6u1Urz — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) March 21, 2019

