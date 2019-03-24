Two weeks ago, Alexa Bliss revealed on RAW she is hosting this year's WrestleMania. Although she did return to the ring at a WWE live event this week, earlier this month Bliss commented in an interview with The Asbury Park Press about her predominately non-wrestling role she's had over the last few months.

"It's a little bit of a change, but it's pretty much the same kind of thing," Bliss said. "We tell stories in the ring, out of the ring, and I'm able to do both now, which is nice. And it's just more opportunity to be able to hone my craft and get better at what I do."

Today on Twitter, Carmella put out a poll asking fans who the WrestleMania host really should be: Alexa Bliss or Carmella / R-Truth. Bliss wrote back, "Haha, aw, this is cute. But maybe the person who can be a solo act & who has never needed a male sidekick...[I don't know], just sayin'."

Carmella then reminded Bliss of some of her past connections in WWE and NXT.

"Oh I have no problem being a solo act, babe. But it's called being diverse. Some of us have to do more than bat our eyelashes to get ahead. Blake and Murphy...Mickie James...Mickie and Fox. Any of those names ring a bell? #delusional"

Serious question y'all..who should be the host of @WrestleMania?! ?? — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) March 24, 2019