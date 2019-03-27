As noted, this week's WWE SmackDown saw Charlotte Flair capture the SmackDown Women's Title from Asuka in a shocking title change. Flair is now a three-time blue brand champion.

Flair became an eight-time main roster women's champion and made history with the title win as she has now held more women's titles than any other Superstar in WWE history. She has held the SmackDown Women's Title three times, the RAW Women's Title four times and the WWE Divas Title once. This stat does not include her one run with the WWE NXT Women's Title. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus also had eight title reigns during her career but one of those was with the WWE Hardcore Title.

Above is video of Kayla Braxton talking to Flair after the big title win, asking her what the title win means for the main event of WrestleMania 35. As we've noted, Flair's title will not be on the line in the WrestleMania match with Becky Lynch and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Rousey will be the only champion defending in that Triple Threat.

"Kayla, what do you think it means for the main event at WrestleMania? I'll tell you what it means, it means Charlotte Flair is the eight-time women's champion. 8 times," Flair said.

Braxton also asked what did the win mean for Charlotte herself. Flair took a shot at Lynch and said, "I don't know, but the one talking the loudest is the one walking into WrestleMania without the title, so I'd be asking that question."

Flair took to Twitter after SmackDown and tweeted praise for Asuka, also thanking her. Flair wrote, "This one means a lot. #8. Thank you @WWEAsuka; The most talented woman I've ever shared the ring with."

Asuka also tweeted after the match but she wrote just one simple word - over.

Speaking of Lynch, she took to Twitter after Flair's win and said Asuka deserves so much better. She wrote, "She did less to earn that title shot than the Wrestlemania one. Asuka deserves so much better."

Becky continued in another tweet with a response to Flair's "thank you" message to Asuka, writing, "There goes Charlotte with her empty, corporate 'empowerment' speak again. As long as you're the only one who's empowered though, eh Char?"

On a related note, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair also reacted to the title change on Twitter. The Nature Boy congratulated his daughter and called her the greatest ever. He wrote, "Congratulations @MsCharlotteWWE !!! You Are The Greatest Ever! 8x!! WOOOOO!"

