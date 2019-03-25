- WWE posted this video to celebrate Women's History Month in March.

- WWE NXT UK is now airing at 4pm ET each week on the WWE Network, instead of the 3pm ET start time. As noted, this week's show will feature WALTER and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne making their "Takeover: New York" match official.

- Charlotte Flair took to Twitter today and reacted to the news of the RAW Women's Title Triple Threat with champion Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch being the WrestleMania 35 main event.

Flair wrote, "It's been my...it's been OUR goal to main event #WrestleMania. It was never just talk, it was the hard work of every woman past, present, and future to get us here. We won't let you down. 13 days. #HERstory #Evolution"

You can see her full tweet below: