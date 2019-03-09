- Above, John Cena teamed up with Daniel Bryan against Cesaro and Tyson Kidd on an episode of SmackDown from April of 2015. This would be Bryan's final match for nearly three years after initially retiring from in-ring action. Near the end of the bout, Bryan got the Yes Lock on Kidd for the submission victory.

- As noted, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Charlotte, and Cathy Kelley are at today's SXSW (South By Southwest) to discuss female empowerment and the Women's Evolution in WWE. Below are some photos from the event.

"You could see the acceptance of female athleticism coming up in the world. I knew we just had to give them achance." @TripleH with @StephMcMahon @MsCharlotteWWE #SXSW pic.twitter.com/z08dKK7YNU — sarah derocher moore (@sedmoore) March 9, 2019

- Although not specifically naming her, Chris Jericho gave his take on Ronda Rousey's recent video about going off script and breaking kayfabe that caused a big reaction from fans. Jericho wrote, "Makes me smirk when wrestling fans & critics get up in arms about something a performer says or does. This is show business...nothing more, nothing less...so when an action or promo elicits a reaction and connects with an audience, it's successful! Sit back & enjoy the ride kids!"