Ronda Rousey is mad as hell and she's not going to take it anymore.

In latest episode of Rousey's video blog road diary, Ronda on the Road, the Raw women's champion's went on an expletive-ridden rant about going off script this past Monday. Rousey claims to not only go off script, but also doubles down on breaking kayfabe in her promo.

"It wasn't a promo. [WWE] gave me other things to say I didn't f***ing say it," Rousey said. "It's not a promo. It's not an act. I'm not going out there and doing their f***ing act anymore, I'm going out there and doing whatever the hell I want. And they can explain it however they want, but f***em. Everybody. WWE Universe included. I meant that I'm going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much. 'Ohhhh don't break kayfabe Ronda!' Wrestling is scripted. It's made up. It's not real. None of those b****** can f***ing touch me. The end."

The origins of this video date back to last week, when Rousey and Lynch went to war on Twitter. During that particular exchange, Rousey brought up the word 'fake' and it did not sit well with Lynch.

Not only did Rousey go off on wrestling fans and WWE, earlier in the video she admitted she hasn't lost sight of Becky Lynch. Rousey brought up Lynch's real name and then explained why she attacked her on Monday night.

"Becky pissed me off the most recently," Rousey said. "You know what? I'm not going to even call her Becky. Rebecca Quinn talked s*** about my husband, and I told her I'd beat the f*** out of her next time I saw her. And guess what I beat the f*** out of her, didn't I? It's been building up in me since Survivor Series, 100%"

Becky Lynch takes on Charlotte Flair this Sunday at Fastlane. Rousey is advertised to appear at the event.

Aaditya Krishnamurthy and Steel 77 contributed to this article.