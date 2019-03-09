- Above is a throwback match featuring Jay Lethal and Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk and Spanky from ROH Back to the Basics in 2005. Near the end of the match, Punk looked to hit the Pepsi Plunge on Lethal, but Stevie Richards showed up and superkicked Punk. Lethal would hit an overhead release dragon suplex for the victory shortly after.

- Ring of Honor announced stars from both NJPW and ROH will be involved in an Honor Rumble as part of the G1 Supercard Pre-Show on April 6 at Madison Square Garden. The Pre-Show will get going at 6:30 pm ET, no word yet on how it will air. Below is the updated card:

* Jay White (c) vs. New Japan Cup 2019 Winner (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

* ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny (Titles vs. Titles Match)

* Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Bandido (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Honor Rumble (Pre-Show)

- Along with the Yankees, Amazon, and a collection of private equity investors, ROH's parent company, Sinclair Broadcast Group, has purchased 80% (previously controlled by FOX) of the YES Network for $3.5 billion dollars, according to Deadline. It's likely Ring of Honor will make it on the channel's rotation to be shown in New York and the surrounding states. Last month, Sinclair also teamed up with the Chicago Cubs to create another regional sports network (The Marquee Sports Network), which will be another station ROH could be slotted in when the station starts up next February.