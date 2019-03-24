UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier appeared on ESPN's UFC Fight Night and was asked about an opponent for his next fight.

Cormier said he didn't have an exact match scheduled, but he might need to help get Brock Lesnar to the UFC by costing him the WWE Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania on April 7. Last July at UFC 226, Lesnar got in the octagon after Cormier's win over Stipe Miocic to hype a fight that has yet to be nailed down. In regards to Lesnar:

"I don't have a fight exactly scheduled yet, but I got my eyes on Brock Lesnar," Cormier said. "I might go to WWE's WrestleMania and I may go cost him his title over there, so he can hurry up and get to the UFC, so I can beat him here."

Lesnar (5-3 and 1 NC) hasn't scored an official win in the UFC since 2010 and last competed in 2016 when he faced Mark Hunt. Cormier (22-1 and 1 NC) fought last November where he defeated Derrick Lewis to retain the title.

Earlier this month, UFC President Dana White hoped to hear from Lesnar in the summer.

"Brock Lesnar is doing his thing with WWE," White said. "One of the things about Brock Lesnar is, when that guy is ready to fight, he is not shy. He will call me and he will let me know. To be honest with you, I'm hoping to hear from that guy this summer. ... I think both guys really want it, Cormier wants it bad. I know Cormier wants it bad, and Brock wants it bad. So, when two fighters want to fight each other as bad as these two do, I think it's going to happen."