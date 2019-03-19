UFC President Dana White stated in a new interview that he is hoping to hear from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar this summer in regards to a return fight.

Speaking with Megan Olivi, in the video seen above, White commented on The Beast possibly returning to the Octagon.

"Brock Lesnar is doing his thing with WWE. One of the things about Brock Lesnar is, when that guy is ready to fight, he is not shy. He will call me and he will let me know. To be honest with you, I'm hoping to hear from that guy this summer," White said.

UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier has made it clear he wants to fight Lesnar as his own MMA career winds down. A Cormier vs. Lesnar fight was rumored for early 2019 at one point, but that obviously never happened. White talked about how bad Lesnar and Cormier want the fight to happen, and how he believes it will go down.

"I think both guys really want it, Cormier wants it bad. I know Cormier wants it bad, and Brock wants it bad. So, when two fighters want to fight each other as bad as these two do, I think it's going to happen," White said.