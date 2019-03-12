It was previously reported in January that word backstage in WWE was that The Revival's Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder had requested their releases from the company. Nearly a month later, the duo became the WWE RAW tag team champions for their very first time, and further speculation about The Revival wanting to depart from WWE seemed fade away.

Dash Wilder recently spoke with Mirror Online, and during the interview, he directly addressed the rumors surrounding The Revival's request to be released. Though he refrained from going in to too much detail, Wilder explained that the aforementioned reports weren't 100% true.

"I won't touch on it too much, but what I will say is, that it was lost in translation," Wilder stated. "There were some things that got out there that I don't think people knew the full story about. I don't think it aggravated us, it kind of gave us - again, we like to be angry. We like to be mad at things and have something to fight for. So that gave us more fuel for the fire and we were like, 'We'll have fun with the internet over that, as they don't know what's what, so we're not going to tell them otherwise.'

Wilder is relieved to be finally holding some championship gold in WWE, however, he and Scott Dawson are under the mindset that the hard work is just beginning. They're making it their personal goals to elevate the entire tag team division while bringing greater relevance to the WWE RAW tag team titles.

"Where do I begin?! I feel like our work is just beginning now. We feel that winning the championship means nothing, it's about what we do with them while we have them, and what we do to elevate their standing in the company," Wilder said. "It's about what we do with the rest of the division to elevate it, and make everybody reach their potential. We've felt for a very long time that the RAW tag team division has some amazing talent and some great characters, and they need the right platform and the right platform to show that. I think, with us as champions, we're going to do everything possible to do that."

Wilder & Dawson can add another feat to their success, as they just successfully defended their WWE RAW tag team titles in their very first, main card PPV match. The accomplishment is just a stepping stone for what they ultimately hope to accomplish with RAW's tag team division.

"This might not sound like that much of a deal, [but] last night was our first time on the main card of a pay-per-view since our call up to the main roster in 2017; we'd only done Kickoff shows," Wilder explained. "It was the first time that the RAW tag team titles have been defended on the main card of a pay-per-view for almost a year. We wanted that – to say we were on the main card. That was a step for us. So we're finding life at the top as more work than ever."

