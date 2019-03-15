RAW Tag Team Champion Dash Wilder spoke with talkSPORT earlier this week and said there was "a lot of non-truth" being reported on The Revival asking for their WWE releases back in January. Wilder was asked if they requested their releases and about any truth behind the reports and the "#FTR" trademark that added to the speculation. Wilder did admit that he and Scott Dawson want more for the WWE tag team division, and more opportunities.

"I won't touch on it too much, but I will say there is a lot of non-truth to that," Wilder said. "The trademark was just something that we wanted because we want merchandise and T-shirt ideas and we want to make sure no other company can use it, because it's not just a thing we have been using, obviously [laughs]. Other people have been using it and we wanted to make sure if we were to print t-shirts or like we have it on our gear now, we have the legal rights to it. Now it's something we have the intellectual property of. We can have it on anything we want, if there is any more merchandise there shouldn't be any more issues with that. We do want more for the tag team division, 100 per cent. We do want more opportunities and we were very vocal about that. But, like I said, there were a lot of things that were reported that weren't accurate."

Regarding improvements for the tag team division, Wilder was asked if he would like to see more of top singles Superstars working with tag teams, as people like The Rock and Chris Jericho did with The Hardy Boys and WWE Hall of Famers The Dudleys years ago. Wilder revealed that he and Dawson have been trying to make things like that happen more often.

"Without a doubt, I feel that way," Wilder said. "It's something we've actually been working on trying to make happen more often. We feel like there could be opportunities where myself and Dawson wrestle two other single stars like Finn Balor and, I don't know… Seth Rollins, that would be great for us. If we could have a match with any two superstars that are in that light and are seen as main eventers, we could have some great matches with them. I would love to see that. Or if there was a six-man where we team up with Baron Corbin to take on The Shield – I would love to see them [WWE] mix it up a little bit more with guys from outside of our division so we're not painted within ourselves, we're not restricted to tag teams and we're all throughout the show. I would 100 percent, without a doubt, love to have more of that."

Wilder also revealed that they have been pitching a WrestleMania 35 match to WWE officials, that would see them defend their titles against Chad Gable and Bobby Roode in a 2 of 3 Falls match.

"Personally this year – I don't know it's possible or within reach but we're going to do everything in our power make it – would be a match with Roode and Gable, two-out-of-three falls, for the tag team titles," Wilder revealed. I feel like those guys have so much to offer as a tag team and they've only scratched the surface – especially on TV – compared to what they can do. I know what each guy is capable of individually and what they're capable of as a team because we've wrestled them on live events all across the world at this point. We've had 40-minute matches, two-out-of-three falls matches, straight-up matches and I can't say enough how much more they have to offer to this division and how great both guys are – as much as I love that we've beaten them [laughs]. I'd love to have a two-out-of-three falls match with them because the four of us will go out there, work harder than anybody else is going to work and we'll give fans something to remember. That's something we're going to pitch for until the day is over. I don't know if it's going to happen, what's going to go on but up until WrestleMania goes off the air we'll be pitching that!"

Source: talkSPORT