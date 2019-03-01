Actress Patricia Arquette appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week and revealed that her brother, former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette, suffered a heart attack about a year and a half ago, which was not long before he made his return to the ring on the indies in 2018. Patricia said she is not thrilled about David being back in the ring.

"Well, he was the world champion of wrestling many, many years ago, so this is a revival of his wrestling career," Patricia said. "So he started wrestling again, and it is scary. He's older now, he had a heart attack, and now he's wrestling. It really scares me. I actually don't watch the matches because it would terrify me too much."

Patricia made headlines back in November 2018 after she expressed frustration over David's return to the ring after he suffered a scary cut to the neck during a Death Match against Nick Gage.

David, who recently visited WWE headquarters in Stamford to film for some sort of project and was backstage for this week's RAW in Atlanta, recently said his return to the ring was done so he could prove himself and stand up for himself following the run with WCW almost 20 years ago.

"Eighteen years ago, I won a WCW World Heavyweight Belt," David told People Magazine. "But that win was a big disgrace to the belt and the wrestling community and ever since people have been criticizing me. I really wanted to prove myself and stand up for myself. I was sick of being bullied and for people thinking I'm just some punk from Hollywood."

Arquette continues to take indie bookings. He's scheduled to face King Brian Anthony at Northeast Wrestling's WrestleFest XXIII event on April 26 in Danbury, CT. Below is a flyer for that event along with Arquette's tweets with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair from this week's RAW. Arquette has stated that he would never work another Death Match but as seen below, he's cashing in on merchandise that mark the bloody match from November:

I couldn't make it to Ric Flair's #70th but I FaceTimed with him and he said "Remember to wear that belt to the bar and buy everyone a drink!" Happy Birthday @RicFlairNatrBoy this is your present pic.twitter.com/ztRQSTw5kC — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) February 23, 2019

My Good Friend @DavidArquette Flew In For My WWE Birthday Show And Brought Me This Fun Gift! Love It! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/2M9LwHYxL8 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 26, 2019