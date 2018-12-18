David Arquette Goes Off About Negative Wrestling Fans

Yesterday, NWA announced David Arquette would be wrestling at the upcoming Pop-Up Event on January 5 in Nashville, Tennessee. As noted, NWA World Champion Nick Aldis will be facing James Storm, NWA National Champion Willie Mack will defend against Matt Cross, while NWA Women's Champion Jazz takes on Allie.

Arquette apparently received enough negativity from some fans that caused him to respond on Twitter in a series of tweets. In them, he referenced his WCW World Heavyweight Championship win back in 2000 and why he's wrestling now. Here's his full response:

"I love all the hate I'm getting here. It baffles me that these people can love wrestling just like I do, but I'm a joke in their eyes. That's why I'm doing what I'm doing. Eight months of training. Two surgeries, three broken ribs, traveling across the US, getting stiffed by promoters, helping shine a light on talent I believe in that aren't getting recognized, doing little things I won't mention to give back to both wrestling and individual wrestlers, and I'm the a--hole? Wrestling is for the people and by the people. I may have grown up in Hollywood, but I'm not some stuck up punk. I had an opportunity to be a part of WCW when I was in my 20's to travel with some of my heroes in the ring and I took it. I'm done apologizing. Now I just want to kick some ass, so any of you b------ have a problem with me I'll see you in Tennessee or wherever I'm wrestling and we can settle it like men."

We are pleased to announce that @DavidArquette will be appearing and wrestling at #NWAPopUp on January 5, 2019 in Clarksville, TN.



Tickets and a very special meet and greet on sale now https://t.co/yuw3haHbfc pic.twitter.com/gB56h9zSoD — NWA (@nwa) December 18, 2018

I love all the hate I'm getting here. It baffles me that these people can love wrestling just like I do but I'm a joke in their eyes. That's why I'm doing what I'm doing. 8 months of training. Two surgeries, 3 broken ribs, traveling across the US, getting... https://t.co/lY9arwrEXS — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) December 18, 2018

Stiffed by promoters, helping shine a light on talent I believe in that aren't getting recognized, doing little things I won't mention to give back to both wrestling and individual wrestlers and I'm the asshole? Wrestling is for the people and by the people... — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) December 18, 2018

I may have grown up in Hollywood but I'm not some stuck up punk. I had and opportunity to be a part of WCW when I was in my 20's to travel with some of my heroes in the ring and I took it. I'm done apologizing. Now I just want to kick some ass so any of you b-----s have a... — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) December 18, 2018

Problem with me I'll see you in Tennessee or wherever I'm wrestling and we can settle it like men. — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) December 18, 2018

Last month, Arquette made headlines in his brutal deathmatch against Nick Cage at GCW presents Joey Janela's L.A. Confidential in Los Angeles, California. Near the end of the match, Arquette had his neck cut from a broken light tube, causing him to nearly leave the match, and then attempt to shoot on his opponent at the end of the bout. Arquette later said in a statement his lack of experience caused problems near the finish and confirmed deathmatches wouldn't be in his future.

The former WCW Champion gave his side of the story to Sports Illustrated:

"It went off the rails a little," Arquette admitted. "I was pretty pissed. I was at fault for it. Once I got cut, some things happened in the ring, and I reacted. We were both at fault for the neck cut, but me defending myself is how it actually happened. I was in the hospital and had to have surgery to sew up my muscle and clean up my wound. It is what it is. I have no hard feelings with Nick Gage and I hope he doesn't have any with me."