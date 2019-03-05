- As noted, this week's SmackDown saw Samoa Joe become the new WWE United States Champion by winning a Fatal 4 Way over former champion R-Truth, Rey Mysterio and Andrade. Truth had issued his second US Open Challenge to set the match up. Above is new video from Joe's backstage title photoshoot and below is footage from the match along with video from SmackDown that saw Joe cut a fiery post-match promo with Kayla Braxton:

- "Teach Me To Fight" by YONAKA has been announced as the official theme song for WWE Fastlane.

- The Shield (Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins) vs. Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin is being advertised for the April 22 WWE RAW from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, likely as the dark main event. This same match will take place at Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, indicating The Shield's reunion will not be a "one night only" deal.

This also means that one of Ambrose's last matches for WWE will be with The Shield, unless he chooses to sign a new contract when his current deal expires. As noted before, word going around this week's RAW was that Ambrose is still leaving. The April 29 RAW from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY is the last RAW that the WWE website has Ambrose listed for.