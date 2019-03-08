- WWE has released a new tribute video for King Kong Bundy, seen above. The WWE Legend passed away at the age of 61 this past Monday.

- A new episode of WWE Photo Shoot will premiere on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. The thirty-minute special will feature Dolph Ziggler. As noted, the second season of Photo Shoot will premiere after WWE Fastlane goes off the air on Sunday with an episode on AJ Styles. Below is the synopsis for Ziggler's episode:

"Dolph Ziggler takes a break from stealing the show to review photos from his career with the brutal honesty you'd expect from The Showoff!"

- Chad Gable took to Twitter this week and posted his latest "Scratch and Claw" promo, seen below. Gable promotes Sunday's Triple Threat at WWE Fastlane with RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival and the team of Ricochet & Aleister Black. Gable said he and Bobby Roode will finally get their opportunity at redemption.

Gable, who turned 33 years old today, wrote, "On Sunday night at #WWEFastlane, we finally get our opportunity at redemption. We're getting back what we lost, and in the process, proving you don't get to start at the top in WWE. You have to earn your way there."

You can see the full promo below: