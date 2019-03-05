As noted, WWE Legend King Kong Bundy passed away at the age of 61 on Monday.

There's still no word on what led to Bundy's passing but as noted, PWInsider reported that Bundy had been dealing with some health issues as of late. Wrestling promoter David Herro noted on Twitter that the family will be making a statement through Bundy's official Twitter page later. Herro, who worked with Bundy and first broke the news of his passing, wrote in a tweet, "I spoke with the family of #KingKongBundy and they would really appreciate some space and privacy so they can all grieve & heal. They thank all the fans for their love and well wishes. It means the world to them. They will make a statement later thru @RealKKBundy"

Several wrestling stars took to social media to remember Bundy today. Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore has received a ton of heat from fans and wrestlers for getting Bundy mixed up with WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele, who passed away at the age of 79 in 2017. Enzo tweeted, "#RIPKingKongBuddy the epitome of prowrestlin i recall goin 2 shows @ MSG w/ my grandparents, my Grandma Raphaela loved em & hyped em up the whole ride in, plenty of wrestlers risked it all that night, but I never forgot the guy w/ the green tongue who ate the turnbuckle"


Triple H remembered Bundy as a WrestleMania attraction and a true big man. He wrote, "Saddened to hear of King Kong Bundy's passing. A WrestleMania attraction, a true big man and a fan-favorite of the @WWE Universe. My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who headlined the Los Angeles portion of WrestleMania 2 with Bundy in a Steel Cage, said he was overwhelmed by the news. Hogan tweeted, "Overwhelmed by King Kong Bundy's passing, only great memories,R.I.P. big man until we meet again. HH"

Below are tweets on Bundy from Triple H, Hogan, Rusev, Kevin Owens, Ken Shamrock, Shane Helms, Big E, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, Adam Pearce, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, Brutus Beefcake, Taz, Chris Parks and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler: