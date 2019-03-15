- Above is the latest episode of Kofi Kingston's "I Just Love Kicks" from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. This episode features Kofi finding that the hottest kicks in India are sandals. Kofi receives a pair of exclusive traditional, flat Indian sandals called Chappals.

- WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and Becky Lynch have been announced for the opening day of the Celebrity Fan Fest in San Antonio, Texas. The festival begins on Friday, June 14 at the Freeman Coliseum. Tickets are available at PMXEvents.com.

"After much anticipation, we are proud to welcome our first WWE superstars to Celebrity Fan Fest," said PMX Events President Bob Wills. "Daniel Bryan and Becky Lynch's strong presence in and out of the ring make them the perfect addition to our lineup."

- 2019 WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman was the special guest at last night's WWE NXT live event in St. Petersburg, Florida. Waltman has been working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week. Waltman came out to the DX music and ended his in-ring promo with a "suck it!" chant. Below are a few shots from the appearance: