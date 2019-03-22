Intergender matches were once taboo in professional wrestling, and while they have not yet become the norm, they occur more now than in the past. Nia Jax competed against the guys in the men's Royal Rumble in January and next month Tessa Blanchard will be locking up with Joey Ryan for Impact's United We Stand.

Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on intergender wrestling on the aftershow of his 83 Weeks podcast.

"Now we live in a culture where people get up in the morning, they have a pot of coffee and a shot of Ritalin and they spend their entire frickin' day looking for a way to become a victim, or to become offended, or to become woke about something that they weren't woke about yesterday," said Bischoff.

"If you believe in equality, you believe men and women are equal, you believe all that stuff, and the woman wants to get in the ring and have a match with a man then why the hell not?! Why would you say that's wrong? Why would anybody be offended about that? Why would there be a group of people who got woke in the morning and decided that a man having scripted violence against a woman is probably going to somehow end the world as we know it, or whatever they come up with?"

In the post-Attitude era, WWE shied away from having male performers have any physical altercations with female performers, in part due to optics. Bischoff doesn't see a problem with intergender wrestling on TV, but admits there is a very fine line between what's acceptable vs. unacceptable.

"To me it seems like why the hell not? If she wants to do it, and he wants to do it, and it makes sense and it could be entertaining for the fans, why not," asked Bischoff. "But I think it's a very fine line, you know. I'm glad I'm not producing wrestling in today's environment, because the line not only is it a fine line, but it's a line that changes every day."

The conversation then shifted to Sable who appeared in the crowd at a Monday Nitro after leaving WWE, but she never worked for WCW. Bischoff discusses if he ever considerered bringing her in when she was still married to WCW wrestler Johnny B. Badd aka Marc Mero.

"No, I never thought about bringing her in as a talent, because if you would've met her back then she was the most quiet, just shy, almost extremely introverted," stated Bischoff. "So it never would have occurred to me that she would ever even have wanted to go anywhere near the front of the camera.

"That shows you what I knew. Cut to...she's on the cover of Playboy!"