On a recent installment of After 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff addressed the recent release of WWE Hall of Famer and backstage producer, Arn Anderson. Bischoff is convinced that Anderson's departure will negatively effect the overall functions of the company because WWE has now rid itself of Anderson's great instincts for pro wrestling.

"It's not even knowledge as much, because wrestling is more art than science - it's instinct. That's what they're going to miss the most," Bischoff stated. "When Arn is fully engaged, and is feeling good about what he's doing, and the team he's working with, he's got a great instinct. He understands the psychology and he feels what works and what doesn't. You can't replace that. You can find a lot of people that know a lot of wrestling holds and have seen a million matches and have an opinion on 10 million different things, but it's hard to replace that instinct."

It's been well documented throughout the years how Bischoff and Honky Tonk Man don't see eye-to-eye on things. On numerous occasions, the two have sent verbal jabs through various medias to argue, correct, and just downright insult one another. Despite the past, Bischoff is ultimately glad that Honky Tonk Man is getting the recognition of a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

"You know I want to say some smart ass thing and keep it all going," Bischoff began, "but when it comes to this kind of thing, I am happy for him. I'm not friends with Honky, but despite what you hear, and what you see, and how much fun I have busting his chops, and how much fun he's had over the last 20 years busting mine, at the end of the day, I'm happy."

Bischoff knows full well that Honky Tonk Man's love and dedication for the pro wrestling business is unparalleled. With his Hall of Fame induction approaching with each passing day, Bischoff believes that the praise Honky Tonk Man receives on that night will have him on cloud nine.

"[Wrestling has] been the largest part of his adult life and it's been obviously his identity," Bischoff explained. "I mean he still wears the gimmick and shows up at a lot of these events. And to have a moment like this and to kind of get that acknowledgment from your peers, that you were important to the industry, it's got to make any human being feel good. He's still a jackass, but I'm glad he's going to be a happy jackass."

