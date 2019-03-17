- Sheamus and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos continue their special Jeff Cavaliere Anterior Chain Push workout in this new video from the Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

- WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe turns 40 years old today. Today would have also been the 44th birthday of former WWE Superstar Andrew "Test" Martin.

- Former TNA stat Samuel Shaw made his WWE NXT debut at last night's live event in Ocala, Florida. He lost to Fabian Aichner. Shaw was recently signed in the same WWE Performance Center class that included Trevor Lee, 3.0, Elliott Sexton, Nick Comoroto, Rachael Ellering, Karen Q, Jonah Rock, Ricardo Miller and Omari Palmer.

