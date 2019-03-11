- Last night's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view saw SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka retain her title over Mandy Rose. WWE posted this post-match video of Asuka cutting a passionate promo in Japanese.

- Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard of Cryme Tyme was backstage at The Q Arena for last night's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view in Cleveland, according to PWInsider.

- As noted, WWE Fastlane also saw Becky Lynch defeat Charlotte Flair after RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey hit the ring and delivered a single shot to Lynch to cause the disqualification. Per the stipulation, Lynch has been added to the WrestleMania 35 match between Flair and Rousey to make it a Triple Threat. As seen below, Flair took to Twitter after the match and send a message to Rousey.

Flair wrote, "That's ok. I wouldn't want to face me one-on-one either."