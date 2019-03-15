We have seen a flurry of activity on the professional wrestling intellectual property front recently with All Elite Wrestling's Cody [Rhodes], professional wrestling podcaster Conrad Thompson, and professional wrestling great Arn Anderson all filing for trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

On March 10, 2019, Cody Runnels, also known as Cody in professional wrestling circles, applied to trademark the moniker he has used on the indie scene, 'The American Nightmare'. Of course, 'The American Nightmare' is a take on Cody's famous father's nickname, 'The American Dream', which Cody also applied to trademark on March 10, 2019.

Conrad Thompson, through his business entity, Toot Toot, LLC, applied to trademark 'Four Horsemen' on March 10, 2019.

Also of note, recently released WWE producer, Arn Anderson, applied to trademark his ring name on March 9, 2019.

All of these new trademark applications were filed through the same Attorney Of Record, Michael E. Dockins of Toledo, Ohio. We recently reported that WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross applied to trademark the phrase, 'The Voice Of Wrestling' for appearances and podcasts. Michael E. Dockins is the Attorney Of Record for that recent filing as well.