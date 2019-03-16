- As seen in the exclusive video above, Brie Bella tells Nikki and their mother, Kathy, that it might be time for a mom's night out on the town with their sister-in-law, Lola.

- Matt Hardy has revealed via Twitter that tomorrow night's live event in Peoria, IL will be the Hardy Boyz official return to a full-time touring schedule with WWE. He also emphasized the importance of their return, writing, "IT MAY BE OUR LAST TIME THERE."

You can see Matt's full tweet below:

ILLINOIS... WE'RE COMING!



The Greatest Tag Team In All Of Space & Time, The #HardyBoyz, will be in @WWE tag team action..



Sunday 3/17 in Peoria, IL

Monday 3/18 in Rockford, IL pic.twitter.com/pZsTZaRIE9 — Matt Hardy, REDEFINED (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 13, 2019

Starting tomorrow in Peoria, IL, The Hardys start back full-time on the @WWE touring schedule.



Don't miss us if we're in your town.. IT MAY BE OUR LAST TIME THERE. https://t.co/HueEvIq7QC — Matt Hardy, REDEFINED (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 17, 2019

- Former three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, Shelton Benjamin, jumped on his Instagram to express his personal interest in facing Kurt Angle for his retirement match at WrestleMania 35. As previously noted, WWE increased speculation yesterday when they posted an image that included John Cena, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Samoa Joe, and Benjamin as potential opponents for Angle.

In the latter part of 2002, Benjamin joined "The World's Greatest Tag Team" alongside Charlie Haas and their mentor at the time, Kurt Angle. Under Angle's tutelage, the duo won their first tag team championships just a month after their debut and would ultimately hold the titles twice during their run together.

You can see the full Instagram posts below: