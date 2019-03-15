- Courtesy of This Week In WWE, above is more footage of The New Day's Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E in Mumbai, India for last week's WWE promotional tour.

- The WWE NXT TV tapings scheduled for Wednesday, May 1 at Full Sail University went on sale this morning and quickly sold out, as the NXT TV tapings usually do. The next tapings are scheduled for Wednesday, April 10 and a few matches will also be taped during WrestleMania 35 Weekend in early April. There's no word yet on when the June or July tapings will take place, but we will keep you updated.

- WWE fueled speculation on the WrestleMania 35 Farewell Match opponent for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle today with an Instagram graphic, as seen below. The post asks fans who they want to see as Angle's final opponent, and the graphic includes John Cena, WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe, Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, Shelton Benjamin and WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley.

As we've noted, Cena vs. Angle has been rumored due to their history. Angle noted in his post-RAW interview on Monday night that names discussed included Cena, Joe, McIntyre, Corbin, Lashley and AJ Styles. Styles is now confirmed to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania, Joe has an ongoing feud with Andrade, Rey Mysterio and R-Truth, and Lashley is expected to defend his title. Corbin or McIntyre are rumored to face Roman Reigns. It is interesting that they included Benjamin on the list. The SmackDown Superstar has been out of the storylines for the most part but he returned this week on RAW to face Seth Rollins, as a favor or job for Paul Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.