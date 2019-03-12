- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle appeared on last night's RAW in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA to announce his farewell match for WrestleMania 35. He has not named an opponent yet. Angle would then defeat Apollo Crews in the first match of his farewell tour. Above is video of what happened during the commercial break inside the PPG Paints Arena after Angle announced the farewell as Angle greeted fans at ringside.

Below is video of Angle talking to the WWE camera about the retirement match at WrestleMania 35. Angle said it was tough to come to the decision but it has been "nipping" at him for the past year. Angle acknowledged he can still get around the ring but he doesn't want to perform if he can't go like he did in 2006. Angle also said he wants to keep his legacy intact. Angle went on and said he has to work harder than he ever has for the next 27 days if he wants to perform like he wants to at WrestleMania.

Regarding a possible opponent for the farewell match, Angle said, "There are a lot of names that were thrown in there, from John Cena to AJ Styles to [WWE United States Champion] Samoa Joe to Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, [WWE Intercontinental Champion] Bobby Lashley. So, you never know who it's going to be, I just hope that I do win and have a great WrestleMania moment."

- Maryland Championship Wrestling has announced WWE RAW announcers Corey Graves and Renee Young for their "Spring Fever" event on Sunday, March 31 at the MCW Arena in Joppa, MD. They will be participating in a meet & greet that begins at 1pm ET. The live show starts at 2:30pm.

- Actress Candace Smith revealed on Instagram this week that she recently filmed a Netflix comedy with Roman Reigns in Honolulu, Hawaii. This was around the time when Reigns was in Hawaii filming the "Hobbs & Shaw" movie with The Rock a few months back.

We now know that Reigns will be appearing in The Wrong Missy, which is the Netflix comedy. Physical trainer Dave Goneyea confirmed on Instagram that Reigns was filming this project in Hawaii when they worked together several weeks back. The Wrong Missy stars David Spade and is produced by Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions. There's no word yet on when the movie will be released or who Reigns will be playing, but we will keep you updated.

Below is Smith's post on meeting and working with Reigns:

Motivational story time... "Hi, I'm Candace & you are?" is how I met my #MCM Joseph Anoa'i on the set of a Netflix comedy I had NO idea who @romanreigns was All I knew was he would be my "husband" for the next how ever many hours. Fast forward 8 hours into filming & I'm thinking to myself "wow, this dude is so humble and talented, he is going far in life" ... "I wonder why so many random men walk up to him & give him dap"... As time passed & we got more comfortable with one another, we discussed life- how important it is to appreciate every single minute because tomorrow isn't promised I shared how my biological father died of prostrate cancer when I was 11 years old & Roman offered his support... I had no idea at the time he is CURRENTLY winning the battle against leukemia for the second time in his life!!! What an incredible human being! He never even mentioned it and exuded nothing but pure optimism. So before you use the "I'm just going through something" excuse for your negative ass attitude remember... the power of the mind & spirit is limitless. #RomanReigns #f--kCancer #MotivationMonday