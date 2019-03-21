- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "Making WWE" series, featuring Mark Carpenter, who is the official ring maker for WWE. Carpenter talks about how he created a special heated ring for WrestleMania 35.

- Nickelodeon's Double Dare game show will have a WWE Superstars Week theme beginning on Monday, April 8. There's no word yet on who will be appearing but we will keep you updated.

- As noted, Tommaso Ciampa has relinquished the WWE NXT Title due to his neck injury. There's no word yet on when he will be back but the vacant title will be decided with a 2 of 3 Falls match between Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano at the "Takeover: New York" event on April 5.

Ciampa took to Twitter last night after the announcement on NXT and wrote, "A small piece of me died tonight. The greatest 237 days of my life."

You can see Ciampa's full tweet below: