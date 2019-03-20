- We noted before how Mattel released their WWE Wrekkin' Slam Mobile right after Braun Strowman destroyed the red car on RAW a few weeks back. Above is a new commercial for the toy, featuring a Strowman action figure.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode at 4pm ET on the WWE Network will feature Tyler Bate vs. NXT UK Tag Team Champion James Drake. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will also appear to announce his "Takeover: New York" opponent.

- Triple H will open tonight's NXT episode on the WWE Network with an update on the future of the NXT Title now that champion Tommaso Ciampa is out with a neck injury. There will also be a promo by NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream. Punishment Martinez vs. Riddick Moss and Humberto Carrillo vs. Albert Hardie, Jr. (ACH) should also air. This will be ACH's NXT TV debut.

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- Chad Gable took to Twitter this week and shared a trading card signed for him by WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle 20 years ago. Gable then thanked Angle for their match on RAW, which Angle won as a part of his Farewell Tour. You can see Gable's tweet with Angle's reply below. Angle said it was an honor to be in the ring with Gable on Monday.

What's that saying about heroes becoming rivals??

?@RealKurtAngle signed this for me in 2000. Wished me luck after I told him I was going to make the Greco-Roman Olympic Team and then wrestle in WWE.

?

20 years later, here we are.?

?

Grateful for last night. Thanks, Kurt. pic.twitter.com/KUSzEwxkx4 — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) March 19, 2019