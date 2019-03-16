It looks as though the "Great White North" took full advantage of WWE's plan to travel to Toronto later this August for their annual event, WWE SummerSlam.

As we previously noted, this Summer's "Big Four" pay-per-view will take place at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, and it has already sold out with 14,000 tickets gone, according to F4Wonline.com.

WWE will also hold TakeOver: Toronto II, RAW, and SmackDown from the same arena throughout the weekend and in to the start of the week. You can view the full schedule for SummerSlam weekend below:

* Saturday, August 10: NXT "Takeover: Toronto II"

* Sunday, August 11: SummerSlam

* Monday, August 12: RAW

* Tuesday, August 13: SmackDown

Although no matches have been confirmed for the event, it was previously noted that a match between Becky Lynch and Stephanie McMahon has reportedly been suggested for SummerSlam this year, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. While Meltzer added that the match "is most definitely not a done deal," a second source in the company told him that it is still being discussed.

Becky Lynch and Stephanie have had a tumultuous relationship over the past few months, but nevertheless, in an interview with Digital Spy in 2017, Becky admitted that a potential match with Stephanie "would be amazing."

"That would be amazing," Becky said of the hypothetical match. "[Stephanie's SummerSlam 2014 match with Brie Bella] was a great match and I think that was the match I was most excited for on that card at the time. It was great to see such a spotlight on the women and I think it was tremendous."

Source: F4WOnline