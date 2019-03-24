- Above is The Rock taking on Erick Rowan in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 32. Rock defeated Rowan with a rock bottom in a record six seconds.

- Today, The Undertaker turns 54 years old. Other birthdays today include: Lacey Evans (29), Epico Colon (37), Barry Horowitz (60), Jack Swagger (37), and Christopher Daniels (49). WWE sent well wishes to Evans earlier today on Twitter.

- Earlier today, Sami Zayn's indie alter-ego, El Generico, tweeted out a photo of himself with only a pointing up emoji in the caption. Zayn has been recovering since undergoing double rotator cuff surgery back in June. In February it was reported Zayn was ready to return to action and it was just a matter of how WWE wanted to bring him back into the fold.