Vince McMahon has some billion dollar company this year.

Pro wrestling fans looking for more ammunition in a potential WWE vs. AEW war may have found some.

This week Forbes magazine released their annual 'The World's Billionaires' feature. As we previously reported, McMahon checked in at number 691 with an estimated net worth of $3.2 billion, but he was not the only billionaire with pro wrestling connections to make the list.

All Elite Wrestling lead investor Shahid Khan, who is the father of AEW President Tony Khan,was rated even higher on the list of billionaires than McMahon. With an estimated net worth of $7.2 billion, Khan is the 224th richest person in the world according to Forbes.

Also on Forbes latest list of billionaires is former WCW owner Ted Turner. In 1988, Turner purchased Jim Crockett Promotions and rebranded it World Championship Wrestling. Turner clocks in at number 1,057 on Forbes list with an estimated net worth of $2.2 billion.