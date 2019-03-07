- As seen above, WWE celebrated National Cereal Day with another Hidden Gem clip from the WWE Network. The video features footage from Total The Terrible vs. Nutra Rockne in a bizarre battle for breakfast supremacy. According to WWE Network News, The Battle of Breakfast Cereal was basically a one-hour commercial sponsored by Kellogg's, featuring 4 matches with each wrestler representing a different food product. The wrestlers were separated into Kellogg's and General Mills teams, and the winners received a trophy. The matches were dated May 1, 1989, filmed in Minneapolis, MN towards the end of business for AWA. The full WWE Network upload runs almost 1 hour and also features Hondo The Honeybee, among others.

- WWE stock was down 0.35% today, closing at $82.57 per share. Today's high was $84.31 and the low was $82.09.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and Titus O'Neil were among those representing WWE at the WrestleMania 36 press conference in Tampa, Florida earlier today. Hogan, Titus, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley and Dasha Fuentes later hosted a "Be A Star" anti-bullying rally at the Grace Salesian Boys & Girls Club in Tampa. Below are photos and videos from the rally: