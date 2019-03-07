WWE officially announced WrestleMania 36 for April 5, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida earlier today during a press conference at the stadium.

The press conference opened with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. Other Superstars featured were Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Titus O'Neil, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Natalya and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley. WWE's Executive Vice President of Special Events, John Saboor, hosted the event along with Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan and other locals responsible for helping to make the event happen.

You can read our full recap from the press conference at this link.

Triple H confirmed that a WWE NXT "Takeover: Tampa" event will take place during WrestleMania 36 Week. WWE did not announce an arena that will host Takeover, the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, RAW and SmackDown, but they noted that the Amalie Arena in Tampa will be a top partner for the week. The arena will likely host those events while another local venue will host WrestleMania 36 Axxess.

It appears WWE will work closely with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers for WrestleMania 36 as well. Raymond James Stadium is the current home of the Bucs.

Below are a few photos from today's press conference along with WWE's official announcement on WrestleMania 36: