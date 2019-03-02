WWE Network News has just released the full list of matches for the WWE Network collection, Shawn Michaels: Heartbreak Kid. The collection will be premiering on the WWE Network on March 4 along with a Trish Status collection.

The collection of videos kicks off with a match of the Rockers vs. The Brain Busters at Madison Square Garden on January 23, 1989. It comes to a conclusion with Shawn Michaels defending the WWE Championship against "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania XIV.

Other notables in the collection include when DX formed, the 1997 controversial Survivor Series match with Bret Hart, and the first Iron match with Bret Hart at WrestleMania XII.

Below is the full list of videos that will be in the collection according to WWE Network News:

Royal Rumble 1991 – Rocking The Orient Express

In this memorable Tag Team Match, The Rockers take to the ring to battle the duo known as The Orient Express.

Wrestling Challenge 01/11/1992 – Shattered Glass, Broken Hearts

Broken hearts lay surrounded by shattered glass when Shawn Michaels ends his partnership with Marty Jannetty on The Barber Shop.

WrestleMania VIII – Heartbreak for El Matador

Shawn Michaels goes solo on The Grandest Stage of Them All in a match against 'El Matador' Tito Santana.

Superstars 10/31/1992 – Surprising Reflections

While being infatuated by his own reflection, Shawn Michaels is confronted by his former tag team partner, Marty Jannetty.

Saturday Night's Main Event 11/14/1992 – The First Taste of Gold

Shawn Michaels looks for gold around his waist by challenging Davey Boy Smith for the Intercontinental Title.

Survivor Series 1992 – Something to Be Thankful For

Shawn Michaels gets his first shot at the WWE Championship when he challenges Bret Hart for the title.

Royal Rumble 1993 – A Sensational Accident

Shawn Michaels receives some unexpected assistance when he defends the Intercontinental Title against Marty Jannetty.

RAW 05/17/1993 – Revenge of the Rocker

Shawn Michaels' rivalry with Marty Jannetty continues when his former partner again challenges him for the Intercontinental Title.

RAW 06/07/1993 – My Bodyguard

When Shawn Michaels shows up for action with the Intercontinental Title in tow, it is revealed who helped him recapture the gold.

SummerSlam 1993 – To Be More Than Perfect

Shawn Michaels looks to rise above perfection when he defends the Intercontinental Championship against Mr. Perfect.

WrestleMania X – On a Razor's Edge

Shawn Michaels climbs to new heights with Razor Ramon in a Ladder Match to determine the real Intercontinental Champion.

WWF 1994 – The Heartbreak Hotel

When not performing in the ring, Shawn Michaels would entertain millions by hosting his very own talk show, The Heartbreak Hotel.

WWF 12/01/1993 – Caged Rivals

In this often overlooked battle, Shawn Michaels takes to the ring to go one-on-one with Bret Hart in a Steel Cage Match.

Survivor Series 1994 – Kliq Issues

The relationship between Shawn Michaels and Diesel is strained during a Survivor Series Elimination Match.

Royal Rumble 1995 – Something's Gotta Give

The endurance of Shawn Michaels is put to the test as he enters the 1995 Royal Rumble Match at Number 1.

WrestleMania XI – No Friends in Matters of Gold

Shawn Michaels' quest for gold and glory leads him to a shot at the WWE Championship against his former ally, Diesel.

RAW 04/03/1995 – You've Got a Friend in Me

When violence erupts between Sid and Shawn Michaels, Diesel comes to his old friend's aid to reunite Two Dudes with Attitude.

In Your House 2 – Music to the Chin

Defending the Intercontinental Title against Shawn Michaels leaves 'Double J' Jeff Jarrett singing a different tune.

In Your House 3 – Two Champs with Attitude

Shawn Michaels and Diesel challenge The British Bulldog and Yokozuna for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

RAW 11/20/1995 – Down for the Count

In a shocking turn of events, Shawn Michaels' previous injuries catch up with him during a one-on-one bout against Owen Hart.

Tell Me a Lie

When Shawn Michaels' in-ring future is called into question after succumbing to injury, WWE pays special tribute to The Heartbreak Kid.

Royal Rumble 1996 – Believe in Your Dreams

Despite his at WrestleMania XI failure, Shawn Michaels tries to once again earn a shot on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In Your House 6 – Risking It All

Shawn Michaels puts his golden opportunity at WrestleMania XII on the line in a match against Owen Hart.

RAW 02/26/1996 – Mutual Respect

When Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart meet face-to-face in a show of respect, they receive some unexpected news about WrestleMania.

WWF 1996 – All Roads Lead to WrestleMania

WWE cameras follow Shawn Michaels and WWE Champion Bret Hart during their training and preparations for WrestleMania XII.

WrestleMania XII – The Boyhood Dream

Shawn Michaels goes the distance by challenging Bret Hart for the WWE Championship in the first ever Iron Man Match.

In Your House: Good Friends, Better Enemies – Good Friends, Better Enemies

Shawn Michaels puts the WWE Title on the line in a No Holds Barred Match against Diesel.

King of the Ring 1996 – Burning Down the Camp

In a perfectly judged bout, Shawn Michaels defends the WWE Championship against Camp Cornette's British Bulldog.

SummerSlam 1996 – Opposites Attack!

Shawn Michaels defends the coveted WWE Championship against Vader in a true David meets Goliath battle.

In Your House: Mind Games – A Deranged Challenger

Shawn Michaels defends the WWE Title against an opponent who pushes his own physical limitations in Mankind.

Royal Rumble 1997 – The Hometown Hero

Before the eyes of his hometown of San Antonio, TX, Shawn Michaels challenges Sycho Sid for the WWE Championship.

Thursday RAW Thursday 02/13/1997 – A Terrible Thing to Lose

In one of the most controversial moments of his career, Shawn Michaels relinquishes the WWE Championship.

RAW 05/26/1997 – An Uneasy Alliance

Shawn Michaels and Steve Austin put aside their issues to challenge The British Bulldog and Owen Hart for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

RAW 08/11/1997 – My Insurance Policy

During a battle with Mankind, Shawn Michaels receives some unexpected assistance from a ravishing new ally.

In Your House: Ground Zero – Reaching Ground Zero

Shawn Michaels must rely on his speed and quickness when he steps into the ring against a vengeful Undertaker.

One Night Only 1997 – The Grand Slam Champion

Shawn Michaels looks to accomplish another incredible feat by challenging Davey Boy Smith for the European Championship.

In Your House: Badd Blood – The First Trip to Hell

Shawn Michaels journeys into the depths to go one-on-one with Undertaker in the first ever Hell in a Cell Match.

RAW 10/06/1997 – Who is The Icon?

After surviving a trip to hell and back, Shawn Michaels declares himself to be the true icon of professional wrestling.

RAW 10/13/1997 – DX is Born

In one of the most memorable segments in WWE history, Shawn Michaels gives his band of outlaws a name.

Survivor Series 1997 – The Showdown in Montreal

Controversy reigns supreme when Shawn Michaels challenges Bret Hart for the WWE Championship in this historic match.

Royal Rumble 1998 – Caskets and Sibling Rivalry

Things get more than a little heated when Shawn Michaels defends the WWE Title against The Undertaker in a Casket Match.

RAW 02/02/1998 – State of the Union

Shawn Michaels and Triple H give new meaning to 'Hail to the Chief' when DX gives an unforgettable State of the Union Address.

RAW 03/02/1998 – Degenerates and Bad Men

On the road to WrestleMania XIV, Shawn Michaels surprises everyone by recruiting Mike Tyson into D-Generation X.

WrestleMania XIV – Dropping the Ball

With Mike Tyson as a supposed DX ally, Shawn Michaels defends the WWE Championship against Stone Cold Steve Austin.