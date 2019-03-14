- We noted before how WWE and Girl Up were partnering for a series of videos to celebrate Women's History Month during March. Above is new video of Alexa Bliss talking to Girl Up Leader Sameeha Rizvi about her inspirations. Bliss said she thinks of Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai when she thinks of awesome women in history.

"One of the people that I think of is always Malala. She fought for education in her country and the fact that she was actually shot after taking an exam, and was put into critical condition, and now is just this amazing forefront for women's education and equality, all over the world. She's just so empowering and confident. It's very important for our young women to see someone who's confident and empowering, and stands up for what they believe in, and unapologetic ally does that," Bliss said.

- ECW Original Beulah McGillicutty turns 50 years old today while former WCW star Bryan Clark turns 55 and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella turns 45.

- Former ROH star ACH made his WWE NXT TV debut at Wednesday's tapings from Full Sail University. He used his real name, Albert Hardie, Jr., and wrestled Humberto Carrillo in a match that should air on March 20 or March 27. ACH made his NXT in-ring debut at the March 7 live event from Largo, Florida. He lost to Raul Mendoza that night.

WWE announced that they had signed ACH back on February 11, part of a WWE Performance Center class of recruits that also included Samuel Shaw, Rachael Ellering, Trevor Lee, Karen Q, the tag team 3.0, Eliot Sexton, Jonah Rock, Nick Comoroto, Ricardo Miller and Omari Palmer. He has also wrestled for EVOLVE, CZW, PWG, MLW, New Japan Pro Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, among others.

Below are a few photos from Wednesday's TV debut:

We have the NXT t.v. debut of Albert Hardie! @GoGoACH pic.twitter.com/9hn9LDEcOT — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) March 13, 2019