- Above is the second episode of the Tryout series from the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel. This episode features indie wrestler Danielle Hardy, known to fans as Marti Daniels, as well as track & field Olympian Emmanuel Matadi. The episode was recorded at the WWE tryouts in December.

For those who missed it, below is the premiere episode of the Tryout series. That episode features collegiate track & field athlete Emily Loogman, and male cheerleader Kenny Marquez.

- WWE stock was down 0.35% today, closing at $82.86 per share. Today's high was $83.65 and the low was $82.29.

- We noted how The IIconics recently took to Twitter to taunt WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley, leading to speculation on the champs heading to SmackDown for a feud once they retain their titles over Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka at Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce continued taunting Banks and Bayley this week, as seen in the video below with Kayla Braxton and Byron Saxton. Banks responded to the Twitter video and took a shot at The IIconics for being off this week's SmackDown TV show. She wrote, "That's funny. I didn't see you on #sdlive either. We must've just missed each other"

